Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Merus’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 44.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,910,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Merus by 354.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

