Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

PubMatic Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PUBM opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 52,090 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,976,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $365,222. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.