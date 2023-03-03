Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 3.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Stories
