Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

