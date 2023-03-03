Jefferies Financial Group Comments on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

NYSE:USPH opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,550 shares of company stock worth $756,318. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.