Jefferies Financial Group Comments on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy
In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,550 shares of company stock worth $756,318. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.44%.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Featured Stories
