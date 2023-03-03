Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.67.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.9 %

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$42.52 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$31.57 and a 12 month high of C$43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59. The stock has a market cap of C$14.10 billion and a PE ratio of -42.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

