Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AO World Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of AO opened at GBX 71.55 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

