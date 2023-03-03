Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,950.71 ($35.61).

DLN opened at GBX 2,574 ($31.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,550.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,381.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 3,277.31%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

