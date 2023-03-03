Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.