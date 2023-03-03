Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.68). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

KNTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.