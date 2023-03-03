Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.75.

Shares of SU opened at C$47.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.80. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

