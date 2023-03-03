Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Virgin Galactic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virgin Galactic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after purchasing an additional 558,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

