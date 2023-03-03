John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 549,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 169,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

