Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.