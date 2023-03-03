Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
JLL stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.