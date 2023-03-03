JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $14.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 173.50%.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $54,278.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,601.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 4,284 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,601.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.