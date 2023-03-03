Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 131.83 ($1.59).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JUP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.28) to GBX 142 ($1.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.62) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 151 ($1.82) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.60 ($2.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.47. The company has a market cap of £822.92 million, a P/E ratio of 719.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,095.24%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

