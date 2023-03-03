Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,450 ($17.50) to GBX 2,630 ($31.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,114 ($25.51) to GBX 2,328 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.55) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

LON:JET opened at GBX 1,816 ($21.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,063.50 ($36.97). The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.52.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.