Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 13%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 227,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 67,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

