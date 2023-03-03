KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 6.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.48. 2,074,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,804,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.