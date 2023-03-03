Kevin W. Mooney Sells 2,618 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $147,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,289,000 after buying an additional 2,445,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
