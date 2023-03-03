Kevin W. Mooney Sells 2,618 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $147,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,289,000 after buying an additional 2,445,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

