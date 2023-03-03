Kevin Yuann Sells 2,450 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98.
- On Monday, December 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $14,955.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,188 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $15,372.72.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
NRDS stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $21.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NRDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
