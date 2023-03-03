KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after buying an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

