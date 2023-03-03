KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.