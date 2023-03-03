Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,748 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,680 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

