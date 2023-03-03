Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 8.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 461,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,158,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

