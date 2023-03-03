Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.50. Kohl’s shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 6,981,710 shares.

The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

