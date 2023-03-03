Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($117.02) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($157.45) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($121.28) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

KRN opened at €115.00 ($122.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 12 month high of €115.50 ($122.87).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

