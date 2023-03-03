La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,728 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 489.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $233,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $31.86 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

