Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells £534,630 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.24), for a total value of £534,630 ($645,143.00).

LRE stock opened at GBX 606.50 ($7.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 631.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -56.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 660 ($7.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.78) to GBX 770 ($9.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.57) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 665.57 ($8.03).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

