Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells £534,630 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.24), for a total value of £534,630 ($645,143.00).
Lancashire Price Performance
LRE stock opened at GBX 606.50 ($7.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 631.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.
Lancashire Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -56.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Further Reading
