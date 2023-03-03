Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 851.56 ($10.28) and last traded at GBX 851.56 ($10.28), with a volume of 23916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 847 ($10.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 8.75 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,660.38%.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,607.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 815.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Law Debenture Company Profile

In other news, insider Claire Finn acquired 2,576 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.72 ($23,997.49). In related news, insider Trish Houston acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,423.33). Also, insider Claire Finn acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.72 ($23,997.49). 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.