LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $13.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.72.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,318.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,151 shares of company stock worth $602,356 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

