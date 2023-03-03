LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TREE opened at $33.00 on Monday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $129.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $421.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 69.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.