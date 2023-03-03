Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $37,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $85.44 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $142.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

