Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 105,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 46,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

About Lite Access Technologies

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

