Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,190,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

