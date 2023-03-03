loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 360,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 536,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Specifically, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,710. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.