Loop Capital Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $55.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 10.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

