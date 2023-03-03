Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $13.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

LAZR stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

