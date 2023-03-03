Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.46. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 4,905,287 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAZR. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

