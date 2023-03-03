Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 11.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 302,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 911,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

