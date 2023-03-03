Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 11.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 302,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 911,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 6.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.