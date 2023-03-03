Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 53,013 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,013 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.80 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

