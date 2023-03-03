Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($4.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.72) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $315.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

