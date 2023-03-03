Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Oppenheimer

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

