Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 97 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($182.60).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($179.70).
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.08).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 158.25 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.33.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
