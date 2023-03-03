Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Acquires 97 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($182.60).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($179.70).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($181.08).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 158.25 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.78).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

