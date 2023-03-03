Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marqeta updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Marqeta Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

MQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 303,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

