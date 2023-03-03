Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marqeta updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Marqeta Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $12.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Institutional Trading of Marqeta
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.