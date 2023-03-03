Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $425,075.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

