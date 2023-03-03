Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $184.97 and last traded at $176.51, with a volume of 86504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Institutional Trading of Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

