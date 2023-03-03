MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

MasTec stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in MasTec by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

