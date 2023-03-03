MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. MBIA has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

About MBIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

