MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
Shares of MBIA stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. MBIA has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23.
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
