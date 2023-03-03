Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.90

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 9904474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

