Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading Down 11.7%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 9,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 50,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

